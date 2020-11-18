Meet the Senate District 26 Run-Off Candidates

by Jerome Jones

Former State Representative John Knight, and current State Representative Kirk Hatcher will meet in a run-off for the Senate District 26 seat.

John Knight received 20% of the vote Tuesday.

Knight says his experience in the state house is what Montgomery needs to get things done in the Senate.

“Montgomery needs experienced leadership in the Senate to be able to do some of the things that we are trying to do when it comes to being progressive and bringing economic development, taking care of our education system, and doing the things that will move Montgomery to the next level,” said Knight.

Second year state Representative Kirk Hatcher received nearly 48% of the vote.

Hatcher is leaning on his record of making good on his promised to citizens, and getting pivotal bills passed during his short term in the House.

“I have managed in a short time to respond to the promises I made to our community. Especially when it comes to education and the need for better funding for out public schools,” said Hatcher.

Senate District 26 covers nearly 75% of Montgomery.

The run-off election is Tuesday December 15th.

The winner of the run-off will face Republican William Green in the General Election on March 2, 2021.