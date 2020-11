Montgomery County Mugshots (11/8/20 – 11/14/20)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

2/22 BLACK, JEROME- Probation Revocation

3/22 BOWICK, MARCUS – Domestic Violence 2nd – Burglary III

4/22 BRUCE, RODNEY – Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds Check

5/22 CALLOWAY, RANDY – Theft of Property 1st



6/22 CHISHOLM, EMANUEL – Theft of Property 1st

7/22 CLEMENTS, HENRY – Parole Violation

8/22 DAVIS, ANTHONY – Manslaughter – Firearm w. Altered ID

9/22 DAVIS, JOHNNIE – Robbery 1st

10/22 DEASON, PHILLIP – Parole Violation



11/22 DOTSON, CHRISTOPHER – Murder

12/22 FONSECA, ROGELIO – Domestic Violence-Harrassment

13/22 FRAZIER, CARDESIO – Capital Murder

14/22 GASTELUM, PABLO – Robbery 1st

15/22 INGRAM, JACOB – Possesion of Controlled Substance



16/22 JOHNSON JR, TONY – Burglary II

17/22 JOHNSON, ATARI – Trafficking-Methamph

18/22 MACK, TERRY – SORNA Violation

19/22 MCCALL, DEAQUANTEZ – Probation Violation

20/22 MOUNGER, ALEX – Robbery 3rd



21/22 SHAMBULIA, MTWOAJI – Burglary 3rd Dwelling

22/22 VARNADO, STEVEN – On Loan From DOC













































