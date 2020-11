by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a suspect in fatal shooting of Kevontae Blount, 19, of Montgomery. The shooting happened on October 8, in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle.

On Tuesday, November 17, MPD officers took Rashaud Monta, 28, of Montgomery in to custody. He faces Murder charges in the October fatal shooting of Blount.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.