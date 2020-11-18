Prattville Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, November 17, around 6:55 pm, the Prattville Police Department responded to the Cobb Hill Shell Station located at 2591 Cobbs Ford Road in reference to an armed robbery. At the time of the robbery, an black male produced a handgun and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money.

A short time later, investigators identified Micaiah Joshua Johnson, 24, of Montgomery as a probable suspect.

On Wednesday, November 18, with the assistance of the Montgomery Police Department, Johnson was located and detained.

Johnson is being charged with 1 count of Robbery 1st. He was later transported to the Elmore County Jail on a $60,000 bond.