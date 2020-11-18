Sunny and Seasonable Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: Sunshine will remain in full supply each day, while nights will be clear and cold. Highs today and tomorrow should be in the upper 60s, while lows climb from the 30s into the 40s. By Friday, under a sky full of sunshine, and our flow switching out of the southeast, our highs should head into the low 70s for many locations.

IOTA WEAKENING: Iota is moving toward the west-southwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through today. On the forecast track, the center of Iota will move across El Salvador before the system dissipates later today. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Iota is expected to degenerate into a post-tropical remnant low pressure system later today. The estimated minimum central pressure based on nearby surface observations is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: Two additional areas the NHC is monitoring the for possible development.

1. A broad area of low pressure could form in a day or so over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for slow development over the next several days while the system moves slowly west-southwestward or westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia. These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week. The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

If these features were to develop, they would be Kappa and Lambda.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to moderate by the time we get to the weekend, with afternoon highs both days in the mid to upper 70s, while nights remain cool and in the 50s. Expect ample sunshine Saturday, with a few more clouds on Sunday, but the weather remains dry through the weekend.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The long range models are coming into better agreement for now with our next front that should approach the state with showers expected on Monday. The front looks to stall across the state, and then on Tuesday, a low pressure looks to lift along the front, perhaps bringing us some thunderstorms. The front will then push on through, allow a dry and seasonal air mass to return for much of the long Thanksgiving weekend with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s.

Mask up Alabama!!!

Ryan