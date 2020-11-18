Trump Fires Agency Head Who Vouched for 2020 Vote Security

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired the nation’s top election security official, a widely respected member of the administration who refuted the president’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud.

The dismissal Tuesday of the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, was abrupt.

Since his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump has been ridding his administration of officials seen as insufficiently loyal and denouncing how the election was conducted. Krebs has been issuing a stream of statements and tweets over the past week attesting to the proper conduct of the election.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)