Wanted 17-Year-Old Arrested After Robbery of a Millbrook Marathon Gas Station

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 17-year-old male who has been wanted by the Montgomery Police Department for felony charges is now behind bars after a robbery of a Millbrook Marathon gas station.

According to the Millbrook Police Department on Tuesday, November 17, at 1:00 p.m. Police responded to a Millbrook Marathon on 2840 Main Street concerning a robbery.

The clerk told the officers that a lone black male entered the business and made a purchase. He diverted the clerk’s attention by requesting an additional item, at which point he grabbed the cash register and fled the store. He was last seen leaving the business in a grey 4 door sedan.

Officers at the scene were able to broadcast a detailed description of the offender and

suspect vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies. Montgomery police officers made

contact with the offender and the suspect vehicle at a Montgomery residence. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

It was later determined that the juvenile offender was wanted by the Montgomery Police Department for several outstanding felony charges and that the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen in Montgomery. The offender was transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility and will be charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree upon his release from Montgomery’s charges.