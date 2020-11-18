Warming Trend Begins Thursday

by Shane Butler

We’re in a rather quiet weather pattern that hangs around through the upcoming weekend. We have a few more chilly morning ahead but afternoons will be warming. Abundant sunshine will lead to 70 plus degree warmth. Some of our southern counties may even see 80 degrees over the weekend. A frontal boundary will move into the deep south late Sunday into Monday. Moisture is limited and we don’t see much if any rain with this frontal passage. Another frontal system comes in late Tuesday into Wednesday. This one may have a better chance at producing some rain. It looks like a quick moving boundary and its out of here before Thanksgiving day. At this point, we’re thinking sunny and a bit cooler for your holiday period next week.