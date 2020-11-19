1 Alabama Returns to the Field Saturday After Two Off Weeks

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 1 Alabama is returning to the field after an unexpected 21-day break. The Crimson Tide hosts Kentucky after a scheduled open date and another one created by LSU’s COVID-19 problems.

The Wildcats are coming off a win over Vanderbilt. Led by quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama ranks third nationally in passing yards per game.

Kentucky’s defense is among the national leaders with 11 interceptions and has scored three touchdowns.

