3 Weeks Later, Alabama Still Waits on Federal Relief for Zeta Damage

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – More than three weeks after Hurricane Zeta barreled across the Southeast, Alabama is still waiting on a federal disaster declaration and the emergency relief that comes with it.

On Wednesday a FEMA official said the Alabama governor’s office hadn’t made an official disaster declaration request connected to the Oct. 28 storm. The governor’s office referred comments to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. A state official confirmed Tuesday that a damage assessment was in process for the affected counties.

Millions were left without power and six died after Zeta slammed into Louisiana on Oct. 28 and moved across the South into Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

