Alabama Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Wife After Divorce

by Alabama News Network Staff

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – A north Alabama man has been convicted of killing his ex-wife shortly after their divorce became final. News outlets report that a Morgan County jury convicted Roger Dale Stevens of capital murder Wednesday. He was accused of fatally shooting Kay Stevens at the bakery she operated five years ago.

She was killed soon after their divorce became final, and Stevens was arrested the same day after a standoff with police at his home. Court documents show the woman had previously filed a protection order against Stevens.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)