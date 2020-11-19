Andalusia Police Identifies Victim of Monday Night Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Andalusia Police Department has released the identity of the victim in an ongoing investigation into a Monday night murder.

According to ADP’s Facebook page, Capt. Jamey Wismer said officers were called to a George Street residence at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, November 16. At the scene, they found a male victim, Micah Spencer Coon, 26, unresponsive as a result of a gunshot wound. Coon was later pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this case, Wismer asks that you call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Or contact the APD at 334-222-1155 you have the option to remain anonymous.