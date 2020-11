Andalusia’s “Christmas in Candyland” Still Going On as Planned

by Kay McCabe

Though many Christmas themed events have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, Andalusia’s annual Christmas in Candyland is still going on.

Officials say the 7th annual event will go on as planned, with the exception of a few attractions. This is so there can be more space to social distance.

The event will begin December 7, and go on every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December. For more information, visit here.