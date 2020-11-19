Body Found on Gillespie Drive, Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Homicide Investigation following the November 18 death of Shai Hudson, 46, of Montgomery.

On Wednesday, November 18, around 6:34 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1800 block of Gillespie Drive in reference to a found body. At the scene, contact was made with Hudson who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced

deceased on the scene.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. This will be the 57th Murder of 2020.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this Homicide Investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.