Five Arrested in Two Separate Drug Raids in Dadeville

by Alabama News Network Staff

On November 17, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and Dadeville Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Stone Road in Dadeville. Investigators received tips that drugs were being sold from this location.

Two people were arrested during the raid. Confiscated from the home were 20 grams of marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy. Investigators also recovered a stolen .40 caliber pistol and a semi -automatic AR-15 pistol.

Terrence Odem, 44, of Dadeville was charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, three (3) counts Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 2nd , Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Laderain Crayton, 20, of Dadeville was charged Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, three (3) counts Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 2nd, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In an unrelated incident, on November 18, a Dadeville Police investigation led to a search warrant execution at a home on McKelvey Street in Dadeville. Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force seized approximately 32 grams of marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy pills. Investigators also recovered three 9mm pistols, one of which has been confirmed stolen.

Antonyeo Alvies, 30, of Dadeville was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 1 st degree, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Tampering with Evidence, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

James Shealey, 38, of Dadeville was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nortasha Pearson, 43, of Dadeville was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

More arrests are anticipated throughout both investigations.