Health Officials Recommend Steps for Healthy Holiday Travel

by Kay McCabe

If you are planning to travel for the holiday season, might as well do it safely right?

The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking Alabamians to either get tested or self-monitor yourself for any possible symptoms. These are the best ways to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials say.

The ADPH recommend the ‘GuideSafe’ app to help monitor yourself day-to-day.

If you are wanting to get tested without any symptoms, ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers says you should call you primary healthcare provider to see if that is an option.

For more information on CDC travel guidelines, visit here.

For more information on the ‘GuideSafe’ app, click here.