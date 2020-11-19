Montgomery City-County Public Library Hosting Montgomery Bus Boycott Video Competition

by Alabama News Network Staff

As part of the greater commemoration of the 65th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Montgomery City-County Public Library (MCCPL) is sponsoring a video contest for Montgomery County students ages 6-18 years old.

Students must produce a video explaining the significance of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and its impact on their lives today. Individual and group entries will be accepted.

Registration and video submissions must be entered no later than Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:59pm via http://bit.ly/MBBVideoContest. Videos may be any size and submitted as a URL link.

Each entry must include the group’s or individual’s name. Submissions can be in the form of a speech, interview, theatrical, song, art, or animation as long as they are submitted as a video, can be understood by the viewers, and address the topic: “What is the significance of the Montgomery Bus Boycott? What impact does it have on your life today?”

Videos should contain a credit reel of all participants and their role in the creation of the video, as well as a works cited section for any images, music, quotes, or content taken from sources not original to the creator(s). Participants can go to www.mccpl.lib.al.us for online databases or to check out books through our catalog or Works Cited at https://pwl.purdue.edu/owl/purdue_owl.html.

Full list of rules and prizes: https://mccpl.lib.al.us/Pages/Index/182596/video-contest. For questions regarding the contest, please email sfoster@mccpl.lib.al.us.

To see more programming associated with the 65th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, please visit www.mgmbusboycott.com.