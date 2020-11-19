Singer Bobby Brown’s Son Found Dead at Los Angeles Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

LOS ANGELES – The son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead at a Los Angeles home. He was 28 years old. According to The Los Angles Times, officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Bobby Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Encino. Police believe no foul play was involved.

His son’s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for Bobby Brown. Legendary singer and Brown’s ex-wife Whitney Houston was found dead in a bathtub in 2012. Their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015 at the age of 22 in a similar fashion.

