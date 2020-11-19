Sunshine and Blue Sky

by Ryan Stinnett

Another cold start to the day with widespread 30s and 40s, but our flow begins to switch from the east-southeast today, so temperatures will begin to moderate for today. Highs around 70° with low to mid 70s returning tomorrow.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks generally sunny, while Sunday will feature a few more clouds as moisture levels rise ahead of a front. Sunday should remain dry, but we will at least mention an isolated shower by the end of the day across the state.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday, Alabama hosts Kentucky (3:00p CT kickoff at Bryant Denny Stadium)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s at kickoff, falling back into the 60s during the second half.

Auburn hosts Tennessee Saturday evening (6:00p kickoff at Jordan Hare Stadium)… a great night for football with a clear sky. Temperatures will fall from the mid 60s at kickoff, into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

IN THE TROPICS: Two areas of interest the NHC is monitoring. If these two systems do develop, the next two letters in the Greek alphabet are Kappa and Lambda.

1. A broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development, if any, of this system is expected to slow to occur during the next several days while it drifts west-southwestward or westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia. These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week. The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: We are starting to get better model agreement on how next week could unfold. A cold front will push into North Alabama late Sunday night and Monday morning with a chance of showers, but rain amounts should be light as the front looks to fizzle out across the stat. Tuesday looks relatively dry, but then another more potent system will arrive by Wednesday, and this system will bring rain and storms back to Alabama, and we may have to watch out for some strong storms as well…Way too early to know for sure, but expect a wet and stormy Wednesday for Alabama.

For now, it does look like for Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Iron Bowl Saturday, the weather should one drier and seasonal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Enjoy this weather and mask up Alabama!!!

Ryan