Warming Through The Weekend

by Shane Butler



High pressure is now east of our area but it continues to have an influence on our weather. It’s helping maintain a mostly clear and dry pattern. We expect this to setup to region through the weekend into early next week. This means sunny and warm days along with clear and cool nights. Afternoon high temps will be heading towards the mid to upper 70s while overnight lows hover in the 50s. A weak frontal boundary passes through the state Sunday into Monday. It now looks like it comes through dry with maybe a slight drop in temps. Another frontal system comes through next Wednesday. This one will bring a better chance of rain/storms with it. The front moves south of us and allows high pressure to return just in time of Thanksgiving Day.