Alabama Coronavirus App Part of Growing Multistate Network

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An app that’s been used in Alabama to warn people that they might have been exposed to the coronavirus is joining a growing network in other states.

The GuideSafe Exposure Notification app uses Bluetooth signals to determine when two cell phones are within six feet of each other for longer than 15 minutes. If one person later tests positive they report it to the app and those who have been in close proximity are notified. So far Alabama’s version has only worked with those who downloaded the state’s version. But on Thursday the app was connected to a wider network that includes 13 states and the District of Columbia.

