Alabama School Coronavirus Dashboard for Nov. 20

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released the school dashboard of coronavirus cases for November 20.

Overall, there are 2,261 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for this week. That is up from 1,592 last week.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for the week:

Montgomery Public Schools – 38
Autauga County Schools – 32
Elmore County Schools – 46
Pike Road Schools – 6
Dallas County Schools – fewer than 5
Selma City Schools 6

