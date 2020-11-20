Alabama School Coronavirus Dashboard for Nov. 20
The Alabama Department of Public Health has released the school dashboard of coronavirus cases for November 20.
Overall, there are 2,261 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for this week. That is up from 1,592 last week.
In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for the week:
Montgomery Public Schools – 38
Autauga County Schools – 32
Elmore County Schools – 46
Pike Road Schools – 6
Dallas County Schools – fewer than 5
Selma City Schools 6