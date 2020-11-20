Alabama School Coronavirus Dashboard for Nov. 20

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released the school dashboard of coronavirus cases for November 20.

Overall, there are 2,261 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for this week. That is up from 1,592 last week.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for the week:

Montgomery Public Schools – 38

Autauga County Schools – 32

Elmore County Schools – 46

Pike Road Schools – 6

Dallas County Schools – fewer than 5

Selma City Schools 6

See the complete dashboard