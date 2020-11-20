DA: Huntsville Officer Justified in Fatal Shooting Last Month

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A prosecutor says a police officer was justified in a fatal shooting last month.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard says his investigation into the death of 57-year-old Alberto Rivas is being closed without charges.

Rivas was shot to death on Oct. 16 as officers responded to a 911 call at a house. The prosecutor’s statement says officers saw Rivas with a gun through a storm door. He then walked towards the officers with the gun pointing at them, causing another officer to shoot Rivas. Authorities haven’t released the name of the officer who killed Rivas

