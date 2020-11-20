Driving or Flying, Ways to Travel Safe this Holiday Season

by Kay McCabe

The holiday season has always been one of the busiest times of the year to travel.

This year, because of the pandemic, ensuring your safety is critical whether flying or driving. If you are choosing to fly, Montgomery Regional Airport officials encourage travelers to plan ahead, pack accordingly, and wear masks.

MGM Executive Director, Marshall J. Taggart, Jr. says lines won’t be long, but he still wants travelers to arrive earlier to ensure all protocols are being followed.

If you’re choosing to drive this holiday season, officials from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency expect the roads to be a little heavy than normal.

Alabama State Trooper, Joel Hart, says drivers need to stay cautious of their speed, ensure every vehicle occupant is wearing a seat belt, and the driver is not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If you’re driving and need any assistance, you can dial *47 on your phone to reach state highway patrol.