Georgia Secretary of State certifies election for Joe Biden

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s top elections official has certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race in the state.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the results Friday after a hand count of ballots affirmed Biden’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

Raffensperger said during a news conference Friday that he believes the numbers his office has presented are correct. He says he’s a proud Trump supporter but he’s also an engineer who lives by the motto that “numbers don’t lie.”

Now, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. Saturday to certify the state’s slate of 16 presidential electors. Kemp has called a news conference for 5 p.m. Friday.

