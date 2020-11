by Alabama News Network Staff

Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum has contacted Alabama News Network to say that Gov. Kay Ivey has affirmed the appointment of Kathy Scott as coroner of Bullock County.

Tatum had appointed Scott as Special Coroner on October 14 after the death of Coroner Sidney Jernigan.

Scott is the first female coroner in Bullock County history. The position will be up for election with all other county races in 2022.