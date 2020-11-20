Plenty of Sun and Warmer Temps through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FINE FALL FRIDAY: Another cold start to the day with widespread 40s, temperatures are moderating today with all of us surging into those sensational 70s this afternoon, with just a few passing clouds.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks generally sunny, while Sunday will feature a few more clouds as moisture levels rise ahead of a front, both both days will be dry.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow, Alabama hosts Kentucky (3:00p CT kickoff at Bryant Denny Stadium)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s at kickoff, falling back into the 60s during the second half.

Auburn hosts Tennessee tomorrow evening (6:00p kickoff at Jordan Hare Stadium)… a great night for football with a clear sky. Temperatures will fall from the mid 60s at kickoff, into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

IN THE TROPICS: A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week. The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Finally getting better model agreement on next week. A fizzling front moves into the state on Monday, so we should see more clouds, with a few isolated showers possible across North Alabama, but the chance of rain looks very low Monday and Tuesday will be dry. However, by Wednesday, both the models are in agreement that a storm system will develop over the Plains and move up into the Great Lakes. This would bring the chance for rain and storms back into Alabama Wednesday afternoon and night. As the system moves through the state, we are expecting rain and storms, but there remains much uncertainly as far as the overall dynamics and the amount of instability that will be present, so it remains just too early to know if strong or even possibly severe storms will be an issue, but clearly something to watch as we get closer. We are in the heart of our secondary severe weather season in Alabama, so every system this time of year is a suspect. This system will be exiting the state early on Thanksgiving with pretty decent weather for Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and likely Iron Bowl Saturday; expect highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a fantabulous Friday and wonderful weekend!!!

Ryan