Troy Head Football Coach Chip Lindsey Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey has tested positive for COVID-19. Lindsey’s positive test came as a result of Troy’s weekly PCR tests administered every Wednesday to all players and staff.

After receiving a positive test, Lindsey, who is experiencing mild symptoms, immediately isolated away from the team.

Lindsey says he has the utmost confidence in his player and staff that they will navigate the coming days without skipping a beat in his absence. He also says he is disappointed that he will not be able to attend Troy’s game against Middle Tennessee State. The game will be played as scheduled.

Brian Blackmon will serve as Troy’s interim head coach during Lindsey’s absence.