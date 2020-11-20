Update: MPS Confirms Homicide Victim was a Teacher

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has confirmed to Alabama News Network that the victim in the city’s latest homicide was a teacher.

MPS says 46-year-old Shai Hudson taught at Goodwyn Middle School. MPS wouldn’t comment any further.

Montgomery police say Hudson was found dead in the 1800 block of Gillespie Drive Wednesday night at about 6:34 p.m. Police have launched a homicide investigation into his death. They haven’t said how he died.

No arrests have been made. This is the 57th murder of the year in Montgomery.

If you have a tip to help police, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.