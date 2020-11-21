Elmore County School Supt. Issues Statement on COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County School Superintendent Richard Dennis has issued a statement regarding COVID-19 cases in the school system. According to the latest dashboard report from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 46 cases in the school district.

Here is the statement from Dennis:

As we end week 15 of the school year and prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, please be aware of the increase in COVID-19 cases in our communities. Even though the percentage is small for our school system, less than 1%, a total of 41 students reported testing positive this week for COVID-19 and 12 employees.

Currently, the majority of students and employees that have tested positive are in the Eclectic and Wetumpka communities but other communities should be careful.

Basketball was suspended until November 30 at Millbrook Middle and Eclectic Middle Schools due to positive COVID-19 cases impacting the teams. We will reevaluate the health status of both schools’ teams after returning from the Thanksgiving Holidays before resuming competitions.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, please take precautions with your students so that we can limit the exposure to others and have a healthy return to school on November 30. Elmore County Public Schools will continue to have face-to-face attendance at each school and continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a case by case basis.

Title I schools will hold their required annual meetings virtually this year. Please visit your child’s school website for more information and links to participate if possible.