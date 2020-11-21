Former Longtime Alabama State Rep. Alvin Holmes Dies at 81

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama state Rep. Alvin Holmes of Montgomery has died at the age of 81.

Holmes had been the longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives before his defeat in 2018.

State House of Representatives spokesman Clay Redden confirmed Holmes’ death today. Holmes was one of the first African Americans elected to the Alabama Legislature after the civil rights era and was a fixture for decades at the Alabama State House.

His political career included battles over issues ranging from removing Jim Crow language from the state Constitution to taking the Confederate flag off of the Alabama Capitol. He began serving in the state House in 1974.