Former State Rep. John Knight Remembers Friend and Colleague Alvin Holmes

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former State Rep. John Knight of Montgomery took time to speak with Alabama News Network about the death of his friend and colleague, former State Rep. Alvin Holmes of Montgomery.

Holmes died today at the age of 81.

Knight said the death was a surprise to him. He said he had talked to Holmes last night. He says Holmes had felt and sounded good.

Knight remembers his friend as a freedom fighter and civil rights leaders who didn’t back down when he felt he was right. He says Holmes was “one in a million” who would sacrifice everything for a cause that he thought was right.

Holmes began serving in the Alabama House of Representatives in 1974 as one of the state’s first Black lawmakers and became the longest-serving member of the House until his defeat in 2018.