Mainly Dry And Mild For Now, But A More Active Pattern Ahead

by Ben Lang

There was a bit more cloudiness in the central and south Alabama sky Saturday. Despite that, we still saw a decent bit of sunshine. Temperatures were warm for November, with most locations recording highs in the low to mid 70s. Seems as though much of the cloud-cover cleared early Saturday evening, though it appears likely more clouds fill back in late tonight and early Sunday morning. Temperatures cool through the 50s this evening, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday looks quite similar to Saturday. No rain during the day with a sun/cloud mix, and highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front pushes through our area late Saturday evening. There’s a small chance the front squeezes out a few stray showers, but for the most part it looks like a dry cold front. The front ushers in cooler air, with Sunday night lows falling into the 40s for some.

Monday remains cooler with a return to abundant sunshine. Afternoon highs only warm into the 60s to perhaps 70°. Monday night lows fall into the 40s area-wide. Clouds increase a bit Tuesday, but it looks like a rain-free day. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 70s. A significant round of rain finally arrives on Wednesday, as a storm system marches east from the southern plains. While we may need to keep an eye on this storm system for severe weather potential, it looks unlikely at this time.

The front looks to either clear our area or fizzle away nearby Thursday, leading to a mainly dry Thanksgiving day. However, isolated showers appear possible Thursday at this time. High temperatures reach the low 70s Thursday. Black Friday looks dry with a sun/cloud mix. Another storm system approaches next weekend, with rain looking fairly likely Saturday, and especially next Sunday.