Montgomery Police Searching for Robbery Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Photo from Montgomery Police Dept. (5)

2/5 Photo from Montgomery Police Dept. (4)

3/5 Photo from Montgomery Police Dept. (3)

4/5 Photo from Montgomery Police Dept. (1)

5/5 Photo from Montgomery Police Dept. (2)









The Montgomery Police Department wants to find the suspects wanted in a robbery investigation.

Detectives say the robbery happened on Friday, October 30, in the 2400 block of East South Blvd. The Montgomery Police Department needs help with identifying and locating these suspects.

If you have any information regarding the suspects’ identity or location, please call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.