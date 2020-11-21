Two Montgomery House Fires Under Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire Department is investigating two house fires that happened this morning.

The first fire happened at approximately 1:44 a.m. Fire units responded to a fire at a home in the 1500 block of Marlowe Drive. Smoke and flames were visible. The fire was contained to the laundry room area with extensive smoke damage throughout the home. The people inside the home were able to get out.

Then at about 5:22 a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Norman Bridge Road. Smoke and flames were visible. This fire was contained to the attic area with extensive smoke damage throughout the home. Investigators say there was no one at home at the time.