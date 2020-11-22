Sunny, Cooler, And Breezy Monday; Rain Returns Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was another warm and dry day featuring a sun/cloud mix across central and south Alabama. Temperatures remain fairly mild this evening, mainly in the 60s through 7PM, but fall off into the mid 50s by 11PM. A cold front pushes through our area overnight. That results in a chillier Monday morning. However, clouds quickly clear behind the front. Sunshine looks rather abundant by sunrise Monday morning. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s.

Monday looks abundantly sunny, cooler, and breezy. Winds remain out of the north at 10+ mph during the day. Afternoon high temperatures only rise into the mid and upper 60s. Monday night looks quite cold, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday looks dry, warmer, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Expect highs in the low 70s.

The weather pattern becomes more active Wednesday and beyond. It’s the time of the year where storm systems sweep across the United States on the regular, and it’s also our secondary severe weather season. Showers and storms look likely Wednesday as our first storm system in some time moves in from the west. Severe weather isn’t expected at the moment. However, there’s still time for that to change between now and Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on it. Looks like the associated front stalls out near or just southeast of our area.

At least isolated showers appear possible with a sun/cloud mix otherwise on Thanksgiving day. Another storm system heads our way next weekend. Some showers now appear possible Friday prior to its arrival. The better chance for rain and perhaps some storms appears to be next Saturday and Sunday.