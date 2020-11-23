AstraZeneca: COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Highly Effective’ Prevention

by Alabama News Network Staff

LONDON (AP) – AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were “highly effective” in preventing disease. The results are based on an interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of the vaccine.

Dr. Andrew Pollard said, “these findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives.” He said if people were given a half-dose followed by a full dose, rather than two full doses, protection rose to about 90%. Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, have reported preliminary results showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective. Yet the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it far easier to distribute in developing countries.

