Auburn University Names Student Center After Georgia justice

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – Auburn University has renamed its student center after the chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, who was the school’s first Black student government president.

The formal ceremony was held Friday to honor Harold D. Melton. A banner was unfurled at the top of the building revealing its new name. The Harold D. Melton Student Center is the first building on Auburn’s campus named after an African American. Auburn University President Jay Gogue told Melton: “You honor Auburn by allowing us to honor you.”

