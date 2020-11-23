Body of Homicide Victim Found in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed to Alabama News Network that deputies have found a body this afternoon. Brunson says the death is being ruled a homicide.

He would not release the location of the body or the cause of death. Nor would he say whether the victim was a male or female.

Brunson says the victim’s family has not been notified and if he released the location, the family would know the identity.

The call was made at about 4:05 p.m. today.

