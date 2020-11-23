Civil Rights Leader Bruce Boynton Dies
A pioneer in the civil rights movement has died. Civil Rights leader, Bruce Boynton, has died.
Boynton, the son of Amelia Boynton Robinson, was arrested for sitting at a bus stop restaurant. He was arrested for sitting in the section of the restaurant for white people. Boynton’s arrest would go on to spark the Freedom Riders movement in 1961.
A ceremony held May 18, 2018 honored the Selma native for his fight during the civil rights movement.
Boynton retired as a lawyer in which he practiced for years.
He was 82.