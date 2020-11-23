Consumer Alert: GM to Recall Seven Million Vehicles to Replace Airbags

by Alabama News Network Staff

General Motors will recall about 7 million big pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The move came Monday after the U.S. government told the automaker it had to recall 6 million of the vehicles in the U.S. GM says it will not fight the recall, which will cost $1.2 billion.

The company had petitioned the agency four times starting in 2016 to avoid a recall, contending the inflators are safe.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to fill air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate and blow apart a metal canister, spewing shrapnel. Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators.

Owners can see if their vehicle is recalled by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and typing in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

