Crimestoppers Offering $1,000 Reward for Information in June Murder in Opelika

Central Alabama Crimestoppers in offering a $1,000 reward in hopes that somebody provides information in Nealious Mario Hodge’s murder.

On June 6, around 9:36 pm, Opelika police responded to a call of a person shot. Police located  30-year-old Hodge lying in the road at Talladega Street and Monroe Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hodge died from his injuries at East Alabama Medical Center.

The Opelika police is asking that anybody with information the Hodge’s death to call 334-705-5220 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

 

