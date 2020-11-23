Montgomery Fire/ Rescue Investigates Early Morning House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Early Monday morning at 1:59 Montgomery Fire/ Rescue units responded to a fire in the 700 block of Erskine Street. Upon arrival, units found a single-story home with visible smoke and flames. The fire was contained with extensive smoke damage throughout.

No one was at the residence during the time of the fire or when the rescue crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay with Alabama New Network as the story develops.