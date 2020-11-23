Remembering Rep. Alvin Holmes

by Samantha Williams

Alvin Holmes, 81 years old when he died Saturday, leaves a legacy to remember… from marching beside Martin Luther King Jr to advocating for more jobs for Black Alabamians.

Secretary of State John Merrill served with Holmes in the Alabama House of Representatives from 2010 to 2014, saying his dedication and spirit is one Alabama will miss. “No one in his district ever served that district in a greater way than he did. Anytime he was in the chamber, you always had to be on guard and prepared for what might happen because you never knew what was going to come out of his mouth or what the discussion was going to lead to.”

Holmes, from Montgomery, represented a Montgomery district. In 1993, he fought to remove the Confederate flag from the Alabama Capitol… ultimately succeeding. Political analyst Steve Flowers served in the legislature with him from 1982 to 1998, saying his civil rights work dates back to when late Representative John Lewis started. “Alvin was a leader in the civil right movement as a young man… He and Joe Reed in Montgomery. He and Joe Reed helped form the Alabama Democratic Conference.”

Representative Alvin Holmes was named “Dean” of the Legislature… an honorary title given to the longest serving lawmaker.

Holmes served until his defeat by Kirk Hatcher in 2018.