Selma Attorney & Civil Rights Pioneer Bruce Boynton Dies

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma attorney and civil rights pioneer Bruce Boynton has died.

Boynton is the son of voting rights icon Amelia Boynton Robinson.

In 1958 — he was arrested — jailed — and fined in Virginia — for refusing to leave a whites-only restaurant.

Boynton filed a lawsuit against the state — that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — and won.

Boynton v. Virginia paved the way for the Freedom Rides — and inspired the lunch counter sit-ins of the 60’s.

He passed away Monday morning.

He was 83.