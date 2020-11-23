Selma Mayor James Perkins Puts City Under Quarantine Curfew

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Mayor James Perkins has issued a proclamation designed to stop the spread of coronavirus. It includes a quarantine curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week. The order is in effect until further notice.

In addition, all public and private gatherings of 25 or more people are prohibited, as well as gatherings of any size where a social distance of six feet cannot be maintained.

There are several exceptions, which are noted in the complete proclamation below.

The order does not require any businesses to close, provided they abide by the state Safer at Home order, issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

City of Selma Covid Proclamation Letter