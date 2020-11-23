State Health Officials Warn Against Traditional Thanksgiving Gatherings

by Jerome Jones

State Health officials are concerned that lack of personal responsibility will increase COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

The state is already seeing a surge in cases much like the rest of the country.

Alabama has reported the most new cases and most current cases in the state since the pandemic began in March.

Hospitalizations due to coronavirus are also at an all time high.

According to the Alabama Dept. of Public Health, Alabama hospitals are seeing 1300 new inpatient coronavirus cases daily.

Officials say that a traditional Thanksgiving is a health threat.

“We have made the determination that we can’t have the normal kind of Thanksgiving that we would do that involves people from different states and multiple generations all getting together in the house for a day or two,” said Dr. Harris.

Officials fear that people are not following guidelines for gatherings and physical distancing which may lead to a grim outlook for December and the Christmas holiday.

ADPH recommends limited gatherings with only members of the same household if possible.

They also recommend mask be worn unless eating and to have dinner outside if the weather permits.