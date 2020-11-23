Sunny, Cooler Monday; Active Weather Pattern Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front moved through the state overnight and has brought a cooler air mass into the state to start the week. We will see morning clouds, but should see plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A clear and chilly night ahead with lows around 40°.

TOMORROW/WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will be milder, in the lower 50s. By Wednesday morning, a cold front will be near Little Rock. Showers and storms will be widespread across Mississippi, Arkansas, northeastern Texas, and northern Louisiana, and they will be edging into northwestern Alabama. Showers and storms will push into the state during the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s and dewpoints may be a little higher, and that means some stronger storms my be possible for portions of Alabama and the SPC has areas of West and Northwest Alabama in a risk for severe weather.

The showers and storms should weaken through the overnight hours. For Thanksgiving Day, we will see more clouds than sun, with the chance for lingering showers as the front stalls across the area. Expect highs in the 70s.

ACTIVE END OF WEEK AND WEEKEND: A warm front will be lifting across Alabama on Friday as a low pressure develops well west of the state. That means we are going to see clouds with periods of rain on Friday with highs in the 70s. More of the same is expected on Saturday as a warm, moisture-rich air mass will be in place across the state. Then by Sunday, the storm system to the west will begin to push east, bringing a strong cold front into the state late Sunday. Ahead of the front, widespread showers and and storms are expected for Alabama, and Sunday into Sunday night appears to have our highest rain chances the next eight days. Some strong storms are likely with this system but it is too early to know if severe storms will be an issue. Rainfall could be fairly heavy with this system, but it is early. Highs will be around 70°.

NEXT WEEK: This looks to be our strongest cold front of the season so far, and next weekend looks significant colder air, as a possible Arctic blast plows into the state. Temperatures Monday should only be in the 50s, and likely falling all day, with freezing temps by Tuesday morning.

Have a Marvelous Monday and Mask Up Alabama!!!

Ryan