Alabama Certifies Election Results, Record Absentee Voting

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama officials certified election results that included a record number of absentee ballots cast during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Donald Trump easily won Alabama capturing 62% of the votes. Republican Tommy Tuberville defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones after winning about 60% of the vote. Secretary of State John Merrill said 318,000 absentee ballots were cast this year. That shattered the previous record of 89,000.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)