Alabama Cooperative Extension System Working to Renovate Playground at Hayneville City Park

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is working with the City of Hayneville and the Lowndes County Commission to make renovations to the play area for children in the Hayneville City Park located on Peoples Street.

“We are so excited about this project. The children living in the neighborhoods surrounding the park really need a safe area for play and exercise. Ultimately, the goal is to include a walking path for adults exercise, too,” said Lowndes County Extension Coordinator Tana Shealey.

Additions include a slide, merry-go-round, toddler basketball goal, and re-seated swing set including toddler swings.

Shealey says additions, which will be added in phases, include play area mulch to make the playground safe, benches, and landscaping.

There are also plans to pave a walking path and renovate the basketball court.

“It is our hope to secure additional funding to complete the project. We are so excited to work with our county and city officials in this effort,” Shealey added.

Funding for the park renovation comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which is working with Auburn University in the ALPro Health Project.

Last year, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System worked with municipal and county leaders to renovate public play and exercise areas in White Hall and in Mosses.